Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal roasts Ian Machado Garry for comments on Kamaru Usman

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025
Jorge Masvidal UFC Walkout

Jorge Masvidal is coming to the defense of Kamaru Usman amid recent comments from Ian Machado Garry.

Garry has been clamoring for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship, ripping Usman along the way. Current titleholder Islam Makhachev has admitted he’d rather put his gold at stake against Usman, but Garry believes “The Nigerian Nightmare” is irrelevant going into 2026.

Speaking to Death Row MMA, Masvidal had some words for Garry’s disrespect towards Usman (h/t MMAFighting).

“I never thought I’d actually be here advocating for Usman or anything but here I am,” Masvidal said on Death Row MMA. “Him calling Usman a has-been is so crazy because you’ve never even been, brother. You’re nothing. You might be a contender right now and stuff, you beat Belal [Muhammad], but you had to eye poke him twice to do that, it wasn’t like you stopped him. I never see nobody talking about this guy like he deserves the next shot, it’s only him and his wife talking about he deserves the next title shot.

“Maybe he’s pushing 40-year-old Usman, but I still see Usman beating the crap out of Ian Garry. Ian Garry’s not the best welterweight out there but he was born with some gifts. He’s massive, he’s like a light heavyweight at welterweight. He’s already been rocked by Shavkat, which I think is the most deserving at 170 pounds. I don’t know when he’s coming back, what his injuries are.”

Garry isn’t the only 170-pound contender who has emerged. Michael Morales stopped Sean Brady in their UFC 322 bout and is undefeated. Carlos Prates, who Garry holds a unanimous decision over, recently knocked Leon Edwards out cold. Shavkat Rakhmonov is seen as the most intriguing option to fight Makhachev, but he was out all of 2025 due to injuries.

BJPenn.com will keep you updated on the UFC welterweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

