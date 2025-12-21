Darren Till explains why he left Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor fight early: ‘A pair of numpties’

Darren Till had no interest in sticking around for the conclusion of Andrew Tate’s Misfits Boxing debut against Chase DeMoor.

There were moments when Tate was simply trying to survive the barrages of DeMoor during their bout on Saturday. Ultimately, DeMoor defeated Tate via majority decision. Till, a former UFC title contender, was at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium to witness the fight, but he left the venue early.

Speaking to Charlie Parsons of “The Stomping Ground,” Till revealed why he couldn’t stand watching another second of this past Saturday’s main event (h/t MMAFighting).

https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/2002601978539782632

“I’ve given my life — 20 years to this sport — I strive, myself, on pure, striking martial arts,” Till told Charlie Parsons. “I consider myself one of the best striking martial artists in the world. A pair of numpties call me out like that, and I’m sat ringside.

“I had to leave, because it disrespects everything I believe in and everything I’ve trained for. What am I watching? I’m actually unlearning as I’m watching. So, yeah. What?”

Till has become a popular figure in the world of influencer boxing. Following a second-round TKO finish over Mohammad Mutie, which led to a brawl in the ring, Till scored victories over Darren Stewart and Anthony Taylor. “The Gorilla” turned in his best performance as a boxer when he knocked out Luke Rockhold in the third round.

If Tate had defeated DeMoor, it could’ve paved a way for him to settle his beef with Till, who had been calling for a showdown prior to Saturday. Till now appears to be disinterested in sharing the ring with Tate or even DeMoor. Who the former UFC welterweight title contender will share the ring with next remains to be seen.

