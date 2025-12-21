Darren Till explains why he left Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor fight early: ‘A pair of numpties’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025
Darren Till Andrew Tate Chase DeMoor

Darren Till had no interest in sticking around for the conclusion of Andrew Tate’s Misfits Boxing debut against Chase DeMoor.

There were moments when Tate was simply trying to survive the barrages of DeMoor during their bout on Saturday. Ultimately, DeMoor defeated Tate via majority decision. Till, a former UFC title contender, was at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium to witness the fight, but he left the venue early.

Speaking to Charlie Parsons of “The Stomping Ground,” Till revealed why he couldn’t stand watching another second of this past Saturday’s main event (h/t MMAFighting).

https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/2002601978539782632

“I’ve given my life — 20 years to this sport — I strive, myself, on pure, striking martial arts,” Till told Charlie Parsons. “I consider myself one of the best striking martial artists in the world. A pair of numpties call me out like that, and I’m sat ringside.

“I had to leave, because it disrespects everything I believe in and everything I’ve trained for. What am I watching? I’m actually unlearning as I’m watching. So, yeah. What?”

Till has become a popular figure in the world of influencer boxing. Following a second-round TKO finish over Mohammad Mutie, which led to a brawl in the ring, Till scored victories over Darren Stewart and Anthony Taylor. “The Gorilla” turned in his best performance as a boxer when he knocked out Luke Rockhold in the third round.

If Tate had defeated DeMoor, it could’ve paved a way for him to settle his beef with Till, who had been calling for a showdown prior to Saturday. Till now appears to be disinterested in sharing the ring with Tate or even DeMoor. Who the former UFC welterweight title contender will share the ring with next remains to be seen.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Darren Till’s fighting future once they become available.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Andrew Tate Boxing News Chase DeMoor Darren Till

Related

Anthony Joshua drops Jake Paul

UFC legend praises Jake Paul after broken jaw KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025
Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua offers fight proposal to Tyson Fury after stopping Jake Paul

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Anthony Joshua is calling to finally share the ring with Tyson Fury.

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley
Boxing News

Anderson Silva's boxing future is clear at age 50 and it isn't retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Fresh off his TKO finish over Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva has no plans of leaving combat sports behind.

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua makes surprising admission after breaking Jake Paul's jaw

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Anthony Joshua gave quite the honest assessment of his performance against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou presser
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul's team still puzzled by Francis Ngannou turning down fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Jake Paul’s team at Most Valuable Promotions continues to be baffled over Francis Ngannou turning down a fight with “El Gallo.”

Chase DeMoor, Andrew Tate, Misfits 23, Pros react, Boxing

Pros react after Chase DeMoor defeats Andrew Tate at Misfits 23

Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025
Chase DeMoor, Andrew Tate, Misfits 23, Results, Boxing
Boxing News

Misfits 23 Results: Chase DeMoor defeats Andrew Tate (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025

Today’s Misfits 23 event in Dubai is headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Andrew Tate taking on Chase DeMoor.

Tony Ferguson, Warren Spencer, Misfits 23, Results, Boxing
Tony Ferguson

Misfits 23 Results: Tony Ferguson defeats Warren Spencer (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025

Today’s Misfits 23 event in Dubai is co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Warren Spencer.

Jake Paul, Broken Jaw, Anthony Joshua, knockout, boxing
Boxing News

Jake Paul suffers broken jaw in knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Jake Paul did an incredibly brave thing by stepping in the squared circle with Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul, Boxing, KO, Pros react
Boxing News

Pros react after Anthony Joshua KO's Jake Paul: "Tank would have Knocked him out faster!"

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025

Tonight’s Netflix Boxing special in Miami was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul.