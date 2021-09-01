Anderson Silva praises Jake Paul, open to boxing Logan Paul in the future

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva praised YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and says he’s open to boxing Logan Paul in the future.

Silva returned to boxing earlier this year when he fought and defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in Mexico. He next returns to the ring against Tito Ortiz on September 11, and should he win that fight, there will be lots more opportunities for Silva in the boxing ring. Right now, there are no bigger names in boxing than the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, and speaking to Submission Radio, Silva praised them for what they are doing.

“They did a good job, Tyron (Woodley) did a good job. I think Paul, Logan doing hard job and working hard. And let me tell you something important, the Paul brothers made the new opportunity for people thinking about how entertaining is not about proving nothing to anybody, it’s just to put two big names inside the ring and doing the big show. And of course you’ve got the talk show. Logan talks a lot, your brother talks a lot, but this is entertaining, this is good. Because in the final day, when you see the life for these two kids, these are good guys, they’re not bad people. They just try to bring for every single person, especially your fans on YouTube and Instagram and everything, more entertainment. And I respect both, and I think the fight was very interesting,” Silva said (h/t MMAFighting).

While Silva is currently busy training for the Ortiz boxing match, he says he’s open to fighting Logan Paul in the future.

“Everything is possible,” Silva said. “A lot of people are talking about this fight with Logan. I think it’s good because Logan is a very good guy, very entertaining, smart. The Paul brothers are very good guys, very smart guys and doing something good for us. It’s an entertaining show and we’ll see. Everything is possible.”

Do you want to see Anderson Silva take on Logan Paul in a future boxing match?