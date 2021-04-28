Mike Tyson reveals he is fighting Lennox Lewis this fall

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed that he will be stepping back into the ring this fall when he takes on fellow heavyweight Lennox Lewis.

Tyson returned last November after a 15-year layoff when he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in the main event of the Triller boxing event. Getting back into the ring with Jones Jr. reignited Tyson’s passion for the sport and he has said that he wants to step back into the squared circle once again this year. Despite turning 55 years old in June, Tyson is still in tremendous physical shape and he showed in the Jones Jr. fight that he still hits hard. That’s whay he wants to challenge himself and step back into the ring for another fight.

We had heard rumors that Tyson could potentially fight rival Evander Holyfield in his return, but Holyfield is fighting Kevin McBride in June for Triller Fight Club. That means that Tyson is without the most obvious opponent, but according to “Iron,” he already has his next fight line up, and it’s also against a fellow boxing legend in the form of Lewis.

“I’m going to fight Lennox Lewis,” Tyson told TMZ Sports, while adding that the fight will take place in September.

Lewis is also 55 years old and he hasn’t fought since June 2003, when he knocked out Vitali Klitschko in his final career fight. Lewis and Tyson also fought once before in June 2002, with Lewis knocking Tyson out in the eighth round in what was one of the biggest wins of his career. Lewis stepped away from the sport in 2003 and so he will be returning after an 18-year-layoff if this fight between legends with Tyson actually ends up happening.

Who do you think takes this heavyweight legends’ fight between Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis?