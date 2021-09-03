Diego Sanchez expected to sign with BKFC and have some “really exciting matchups”

Former longtime UFC veteran Diego Sanchez is expected to sign with BKFC and have some “really exciting matchups” with the promotion.

Sanchez was released by the UFC a few months ago after his former coach and mentor, Joshua Fabia, got into a dispute with the promotion regarding Sanchez’s medicals. Sanchez has since left Fabia to be on his own, but it doesn’t appear a return to the UFC is in the cards. Instead, it appears as though BKFC will likely be the next promotion for Sanchez.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, BKFC president David Feldman explained why he wants to sign Sanchez to fight for his organization, and hinted at some potential matchups.

“I went back and forth on the Diego thing because of all the problems he had with Josh Fabia and being released from the UFC and just making sure he was right. I do think he’s right. I do think he’s nearing toward the end of his game, but I think with bare-knuckle he doesn’t need to beat up all of his body. He’s going to work on his hands and I think if we match him appropriately with the right guy around the same experience level, around the same age group, I think we can come up with some really, really exciting matches that we actually have on the board downstairs,” Feldman said of Sanchez.

“If we can make one of these matches, we’re absolutely going to do it, we will sign Diego Sanchez for that. Again, it’s all about who we’re matching him up against and making sure he’s not in over his head, he’s not in with a young lion. He’s in with someone that makes sense for him.”

Do you think Diego Sanchez fighting for BKFC is a good move for his career at this point?