UFC Vegas 36 weigh-in results: Darren Till and Derek Brunson on weight for main event, one fighter misses

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 36 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 19 of the 20 fighters scheduled to compete made weight.

In the headliner, both Derek Brunson and Darren Till successfully made weight for their middleweight clash. Both Brunson and Till are top-10 ranked fighters in the UFC middleweight division and the winner of this fight should be close to getting a title shot at 185lbs. Brunson successfully made weight at 186lbs, while Till made weight at 185.5lbs.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Serghei Spivac both stepped onto the scales under the 265lbs weight limit. Aspinall weighed in 247 at while Spivac was 238.5. The winner of this matchup between two heavyweights who are under the age of 30 should be in line to fight someone in the top-15 of the UFC heavyweight division and likely even someone in the top-10 given the winner will be on a four-fight winning streak.

Unfortunately, this card did feature yet another weigh-in miss as Jonathan Martinez missed the bantamweight weight limit of 135lbs plus a pound allowance. He came in at 138lbs for his bout against Marcelo Rojo. Martinez was the only weight miss on the card, but still, it was disappointing to see him come on the scale heavy yet again.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 36 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 36 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (186) vs Darren Till (185.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall (247) vs Serghei Spivac (238.5)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (170.5) vs David Zawada (170.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs Khalil Rountree (205.5)

Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett (155.5) vs Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

UFC Vegas 36 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 1:30 pm ET)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann (125.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Jack Shore (136) vs Liudvik Sholinian (135)

Catchweight (150-lbs) Bout: Julian Erosa (149.5) vs Charles Jourdain (149.5)

Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula (185) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (138)* vs Marcelo Rojo (135.5)

*Jonathan Martinez missed weight.