Paige VanZant vs. Charisa Sigala at BKFC London in August

BKFC women’s flyweight contender Paige VanZant will return in August.

’12 Gauge’ signed to BKFC in August 2020, in a shocking move. While she was a star in the UFC, she had never competed in boxing, bare-knuckle, or otherwise to that point. She was set for her debut Britain Hart in February 2021.

The 28-year-old went on to lose her debut via unanimous decision. After taking a few months off, she was set for her return against Rachel Ostovich in July 2021. The two had fought under the UFC umbrella in 2019, with VanZant winning via submission.

However, she wouldn’t win the rematch under bare-knuckle rules. VanZant went on to lose to Ostovich via unanimous decision, moving her BKFC record to 0-2. Following the defeat, BKFC President David Feldman stated that the UFC veteran’s future in the promotion was up in the air.

However, it seems that Paige VanZant will get a third crack in BKFC after all. After the 28-year-old took some time off to focus on professional wrestling, her return is now set. First reported by MMAFighting, VanZant will return on the BKFC London card in August against Charisa Sigala.

Charisa Sigala isn’t known too much in the MMA world but is a veteran of the BKFC ring. The 38-year-old currently holds a 1-2-1 record in bare-knuckle boxing. Her last outing was a majority draw against Angela Danzing in March.

The addition of Paige VanZant vs. Charisa Sigala now makes the BKFC London card even more exciting. The card is set to be headlined by Michael ‘Venom’ Page taking on Mike Perry. The event is scheduled to go down at the OVO Arena in London on August 20th.

Are you excited about Paige VanZant’s return? Do you think she’ll defeat Charisa Sigala? Sound off in the comments below!

