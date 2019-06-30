Paulie Malignaggi fires back at Askren, Sonnen after criticisms

Shortly after former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi came up short to UFC veteran Artem Lobov in a bare knuckle bout at BKFC 6, he was criticized by MMA stars Ben Askren and Chael Sonnen. Both men made comments suggesting that perhaps boxers aren’t quite as skilled as we previously believed.

Malignaggi has now responded to these criticisms with a challenge to both Askren and Sonnen. He encouraged the pair of MMA fighters to to give boxing a try if they think it’s so easy. He also added that they’re probably make more money doing so than they do in MMA.

Paulie Malignaggi challenges Ben Askren and Chael Sonnen

“Literally, if you listen to any of their analysis, you got Chael Sonnen talking about how boxing is not a sport, this guy just walked in and beat me. Chael, cuz, you not that old, bro. Go and do it. Go and do it, bro. Go and do it. Go fight any light heavyweight in the world,” Malignaggi told Counter Punch Boxing (via MMA News). “Ben Askren, the same shit. I did it with one hand. I did it with half a hand. And I did it bare knuckle. Go and do it. Go put on gloves if it’s not that hard.

“Because you know we make more than you guys. You know we get paid more than you. You know that already. So come in. Come and do it, cuz! It’s that easy? Go make your money!”

After his BKFC 6 loss to Lobov, Paulie Malignaggi announced that he plans to retire for good.

What do you think of this challenge from Malignaggi? How do you think Ben Askren and Chael Sonnen will respond? Join the conversation in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 6/30/2019.