VIDEO | Mirko Cro Cop reminds the world he’s still got it

Mirko Cro Cop took some time to remind the world why he’s still a bad, bad man in a recently released training video on Instagram.

The Croatian heavyweight is widely considered to be one of the most iconic fighters in the history of the division, with his professional combat sports career lasting over 23 years across both kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

While he may have retired last year, primarily due to a stroke he suffered in addition to many neck issues, Cro Cop has made sure to remind the masses why he is still viewed as such a legend.

View this post on Instagram keeping up the shape💪 A post shared by Mirko Filipović (@crocop1009) on Mar 18, 2020 at 1:34pm PDT

Many 45-year-olds probably don’t even think about the prospect of training in the manner that Cro Cop does, but he isn’t your average man.

We’re talking about someone who went toe to toe with some of the greatest fighters of his generation, and while he didn’t always come out on top, he certainly managed to earn the respect of just about every fan of the sport worldwide.

Cro Cop last fought at Bellator 216 last February where he extended his active win streak to 10 with a unanimous decision triumph over Roy Nelson.

It seems virtually impossible to consider the possibility of him returning one more time if only because of the health issues we’ve already noted. Still, in these desperate times, if there’s one thing that is going to keep us occupied it’s going back and watching old fights.

When it comes to Mirko Cro Cop, there is an endless list of great bouts from years gone by that could satisfy those needs.

Europe is starting to be viewed as more of a hotbed for great MMA stars than it has been in the past, and if we’re talking about pioneers for that movement, Cro Cop would be located towards the top of that list.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.