‘Russian Popeye’ with 24-inch biceps loses MMA bout

Russia is the home of many high caliber fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

A Russian bodybuilder with 24-inch biceps known as ‘Popeye’, entered an MMA bout this week, but he failed to emulate his fellow Russian MMA superstars. He was finished in just three minutes of the first round by a fighter 20 years older than he was.

Popeye, whose real name is Kirill Tereshin, injected synthol oil into his arms to enhance his biceps. He entered the ring to fight Oleg Mongol at a gym in Abakan, Russia. According to reports, Mongol is a blogger who wrote about Tereshin in a post. The 23-year responded by agreeing to fight the older opponent.

Tereshin started the fight by swinging some wild punches. Some managed to land and the and he even managed to knock his rival down. However, his opponent fired back with a successful takedown and earned the win via tapout.

The 23-year-old Popeye’s MMA career hasn’t gotten off to the best start. He previously fought Vasiliy ‘The Dumpling’ Kamotskiy and was knocked down after just one hit. Perhaps less synthol could mean more wins for the young Russian.

Here’s how he explained his decision to inject his biceps with Synthol:

“I used to go to the gym for two years before being called up for military service,” he said (via Lad Bible). “In the army, I was worried that I would have a hard time and lose weight so I decided to try synthol oil.

“When I finished military service, I began to transform myself and did everything at home. My mum was very worried about what I was doing, but we are okay now that she knows synthol can be removed.

“In the beginning, I wanted to inject synthol oil into other parts of my body, but then the problems started and I stopped using it.”

Injecting the substance can be very toxic. Health risks include nerve damage, infection, sclerosing lipogranuloma, pulmonary embolisms and ulcers or cysts in the muscle.

Doctors have warned Popeye that his arms may need to be amputated and earlier this year, he began crowdfunding for treatment to remove the oil.

