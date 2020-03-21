MMA fighter found positive to Coronavirus

It was only matter of time before this brand new Coronavirus affected the MMA world.

Italian, now retired, MMA fighter Cristian Binda posted on his social media that he is been found positive to COVID-19.

Below you can find a translation of what Cristian Binda posted of his personal Facebook page:

“Hi guys, I wanted to let you all now that I’m feeling better now. To sum things up: after 9 days of bad fever and cough, I couldn’t breathe anymore and I had to give up. I’ve been hospitalized at Sant’Anna in Como and now moved to Lanzo D’Intelvi. Pneumonia and obviously positive to COVID-19. I’m now trying and get back on tracks, I’m coming back stronger. Two things, now. Many of you is worried and you all are texting me, but please avoid it. I feel fatigue just trying to text you back. But the most important thing: [Coronavirus] is no joke! Stay home! I’ve been one entire night in the Como’s intensive care and it’s worse than a Dante’s circle of hell. Heartbreaking! Stay home and we’ll get through this together. Last, I want to thank you all the Italian health system, our pride. Now I’m getting some rest. Guard up!”

“Mani di pietra” – hands of stone in English – is a true veteran of the game, having fought since the beginning of his professional career for some of the most important European mixed martial arts promotion in the likes of Cage Rage, Cage Warriors, Venator Fighting Championship. He also locked horns against UFC’s veteran Brad Pickett.

With his last fight in 2016 under the Venator Fighting Championship’s banner he is now retired and fully committed to his coaching career.

The entire team wishes Cristian Binda a speedy recovery and send positive vibes to all those affected by the Coronavirus.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/21/2020.