Mike Tyson says he’s fighting Evander Holyfield on May 29

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield will have their trilogy after all.

On Monday, Holyfield and his team released a statement claiming Tyson turned down a $25 million contract offer on Memorial Day weekend. It caught many by surprise due to the fact it appeared the fight was trending in the right direction.

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence, said in a statement on Monday. “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Now, however, Mike Tyson went on an Instagram Live and confirmed he will be boxing Holyfield on May 29.

Mike Tyson has declared that the Evander Holyfield trilogy fight is on for May 29th… [📽️ Haute Living] pic.twitter.com/nqggT2cLXn — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 23, 2021

“I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield,” Tyson said during an IG Live session with Haute Living (via TMZ Sports ). “Holyfield’s a humble man I know that and he’s a man of God but I’m God’s man. Listen, I’m going to be successful May 29.”Tyson and Holyfield first fought in November of 1996, where Holyfield earned a TKO win over Tyson. They rematched that following June where Tyson was DQ’d for biting Holyfield’s ear.Mike Tyson, of course, made his return to the ring last November where he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw. It was an interesting fight as many were uncertain how both men would look in their 50’s, but it was a good showing and this time around, Tyson says he will be going all out in search for the KO “I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on,” Tyson revealed on his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast with many thinking Holyfield would be the opponent. “It made me interested in wanting to do it again. I wanted to go the distance. I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance.” Who do you think will win, Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield?