Dustin Poirier coach says Nate Diaz fight would be ‘monster’ but lightweight title first

Dustin Poirier is in the perfect position to get his second career undisputed UFC title shot.

“The Diamond” is fresh off of back-to-back finishes of former lightweight and featherweight titleholder Conor McGregor with a fight of 2020 opposite Dan Hooker preceding.

“I’m assuming the title will probably be next, who knows,” American Top Team coach Mike Brown told MyMMANews. “I see there’s some talks maybe potentially [about] a Nate Diaz fight. I’m sure that would do giant numbers. They were scheduled to fight before, it kind of fell through. But that would be monster. Something everybody would want to see. Maybe they could do it at welterweight, nobody’s got to cut weight, kind of a fun fight for the fans. But I think probably first, business is winning the undisputed lightweight title.”

At UFC 261 in Houston, Texas, Brazil’s Charles Oliveira TKO’d Charles Oliveira to capture the 155-pound crown – a bout many believed Dustin Poirier deserved. With another win over McGregor under his belt, Poirier is all the more poised for a title shot.

“Like every Poirier fight, it’s gonna be super exciting, a lot of violence, a lot of pressure, and probably a D.P. finish,” Brown said.

Despite the two consecutive wins over the Irishman for Louisiana’s finest, the McGregor cloud still looms large. Banter rages on via social media platforms and McGregor’s case for a fourth bout is only bolstered by his leg break after their UFC 264 trilogy.

“Who knows, right? It’s all about entertainment, what people want to see,” Brown said of a fourth Poirer vs. McGregor bout. “Money talks. But I mean, he’s gonna be out for a while so I don’t anticipate it anytime soon and I think there’s some other things that Dustin wants to take care of first. I would never say never to anything but I don’t see it in the near future.”