Canelo Alvarez stops Billy Joe Saunders (Highlights)

A super middleweight boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders takes place this evening in Arlington, Texas.

Alvarez currently holds the WBA, The Ring and WBC titles, while Saunders lays claim to the WBO strap.

Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2) most recently competed in February where he needed just three rounds to defeat Avni Yildirim. Canelo’s lone career defeat came back in September of 2013 when he was outpointed by Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Billy Joe Saunders will enter tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight showdown sporting a perfect professional record of 30-0. The British standout most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Martin Murray to defend his WBO title for a third time.

Tonight’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight proved to be a very competitive contest. The Mexican champion was able to get off to a great start in the fight, but Saunders stormed back in rounds four and five. Then, in round eight, Canelo would land a number of heavy strikes which ultimately forced BJS to quit on the stool.

Canelo stings Saunders with an uppercut 🎯#CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/UwcumUjI2r — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Billy Joe Saunders via TKO (doctor stoppage) after Round 8

Who would you like to see Canelo fight next following his TKO victory over BJS this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!