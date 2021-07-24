BKFC 19: ‘VanZant vs. Ostovich 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovish will square off for a second time in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 19 event.

VanZant and Ostovich initially collided under the UFC banner in January of 2019, with ’12 Gauge’ emerging victorious by way of submission (armbar).

Paige VanZant made her Bare Knuckle Boxing debut earlier this year, but wound up suffering a unanimous decision loss to Britain Hart.

BKFC 19 is co-headliner by a heavyweight bout between sluggers Arnold Adams and Michael Terrill.

BKFC 19 Main Card (8pm EST, FITE.tv pay-per-view)

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill

Blueface vs. Kane Trujillo

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage

Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Geane Herrera

Nick Ireland def. DK Money by unanimous decision (no scorecard announcement)

Evil Hero def. Dakota Olave by unanimous decision (no scorecard announcement)

Terry Janoski def. Richard Carsten via TKO at 1:55 of Round 1

Tony Soto def. Josh Sikes by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)

Jared Warren def. Zion Tomlinson via KO at 1:14 of Round 1

BKFC 19 Prelims (7pm EST)

Jay Jackson def. Damon Bell via KO at 1:58 of Round 3

Jay ACTION Jackson flattens Damon Bell in the third round to get the win and what a KNOCKOUT! See #BKFC19 on #FITE [ Order HERE: https://t.co/htnOiICcNA ] pic.twitter.com/ebUQbBaf4Y — FITE (@FiteTV) July 23, 2021

Chris Jensen def. Kyle McElroy via TKO at 1:17 of Round 1

Jensen Gets It Done In Round One! pic.twitter.com/Jqehgblzrr — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 23, 2021

Jordan Nash def. Branden Allen via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

