Petchtanong confident experience will beat Yuki Yoza: “I already have a plan”

Petchtanong Petchfergus believes his veteran expertise will be the deciding factor against one of kickboxing’s most promising prospects. The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion has seen it all before.

The #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender faces Japanese phenom Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116 on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Petchtanong, the bout represents a chance to fast-track his return to title contention.

After a full year away from competition, the Thai southpaw is determined to kick-start his path back to gold. He’s riding a three-bout winning streak capped by a thunderous second-round TKO of former titleholder Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Standing across from him will be Yoza, a former K-1 Champion who made an explosive promotional debut in May. The Japanese striker dismantled previously undefeated Russian Elbrus Osmanov to announce his arrival in style.

Petchtanong has valuable intel on his opponent from a previous sparring session. The 39-year-old veteran knows exactly what Yoza brings to the table and has prepared accordingly.

His experience advantage could prove crucial against the 27-year-old rising star. The Thai’s counter-striking ability and polished skills have carried him through 359 career fights.

“Yuki is a very skilled fighter. He’s very quick and agile. He’s quite good. The fight where he debuted in ONE and ended Elbrus Osmanov’s undefeated streak showed that he’s incredibly fit, strong, and durable,” he said.

“I already have a plan to deal with Yuki. First, I won’t underestimate him. I’ll be careful shot-for-shot and defend well, especially against his tricky leg kicks and his fast punches, because when we sparred, I saw how fast his punches were.”