Petchtanong confident experience will beat Yuki Yoza: “I already have a plan”
Petchtanong Petchfergus believes his veteran expertise will be the deciding factor against one of kickboxing’s most promising prospects. The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion has seen it all before.
The #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender faces Japanese phenom Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116 on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Petchtanong, the bout represents a chance to fast-track his return to title contention.
After a full year away from competition, the Thai southpaw is determined to kick-start his path back to gold. He’s riding a three-bout winning streak capped by a thunderous second-round TKO of former titleholder Alaverdi Ramazanov.
Standing across from him will be Yoza, a former K-1 Champion who made an explosive promotional debut in May. The Japanese striker dismantled previously undefeated Russian Elbrus Osmanov to announce his arrival in style.
Petchtanong has valuable intel on his opponent from a previous sparring session. The 39-year-old veteran knows exactly what Yoza brings to the table and has prepared accordingly.
His experience advantage could prove crucial against the 27-year-old rising star. The Thai’s counter-striking ability and polished skills have carried him through 359 career fights.
“Yuki is a very skilled fighter. He’s very quick and agile. He’s quite good. The fight where he debuted in ONE and ended Elbrus Osmanov’s undefeated streak showed that he’s incredibly fit, strong, and durable,” he said.
“I already have a plan to deal with Yuki. First, I won’t underestimate him. I’ll be careful shot-for-shot and defend well, especially against his tricky leg kicks and his fast punches, because when we sparred, I saw how fast his punches were.”
Petchtanong Petchfergus eyes final championship run
Petchtanong Petchfergus acknowledges this match represents far more than just another bout on his resume. The Thai veteran knows victory could fast-track him back to the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.
At 39 years old, time isn’t on his side, but his dedication remains unwavering. He maintains a rigorous training schedule at Superbon Training Camp even when he doesn’t have fights scheduled.
The magnitude of this opportunity isn’t lost on Petchtanong. This could potentially be his final run at the world championship he once owned.
His preparation has been meticulous, always training for five-round battles to ensure he has plenty left in the tank for the three-round contest.
“I know this fight means a lot to both me and him because the winner [could] get a chance to fight for the gold against Jonathan Haggerty. Personally, I’m already looking ahead,” he said.
“Even though I’m 39 years old now, I always believe in myself that I can be a ONE World Champion again before I retire from fighting because I take very good care of myself like a professional athlete. That’s my last goal before I quit fighting.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Petchtanong