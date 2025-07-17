Petchtanong confident experience will beat Yuki Yoza: “I already have a plan”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2025

Petchtanong Petchfergus believes his veteran expertise will be the deciding factor against one of kickboxing’s most promising prospects. The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion has seen it all before.

Petchtanong Petchfergus

The #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender faces Japanese phenom Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116 on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Petchtanong, the bout represents a chance to fast-track his return to title contention.

After a full year away from competition, the Thai southpaw is determined to kick-start his path back to gold. He’s riding a three-bout winning streak capped by a thunderous second-round TKO of former titleholder Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Standing across from him will be Yoza, a former K-1 Champion who made an explosive promotional debut in May. The Japanese striker dismantled previously undefeated Russian Elbrus Osmanov to announce his arrival in style.

Petchtanong has valuable intel on his opponent from a previous sparring session. The 39-year-old veteran knows exactly what Yoza brings to the table and has prepared accordingly.

His experience advantage could prove crucial against the 27-year-old rising star. The Thai’s counter-striking ability and polished skills have carried him through 359 career fights.

“Yuki is a very skilled fighter. He’s very quick and agile. He’s quite good. The fight where he debuted in ONE and ended Elbrus Osmanov’s undefeated streak showed that he’s incredibly fit, strong, and durable,” he said.

“I already have a plan to deal with Yuki. First, I won’t underestimate him. I’ll be careful shot-for-shot and defend well, especially against his tricky leg kicks and his fast punches, because when we sparred, I saw how fast his punches were.”

Petchtanong Petchfergus eyes final championship run

Petchtanong Petchfergus acknowledges this match represents far more than just another bout on his resume. The Thai veteran knows victory could fast-track him back to the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

At 39 years old, time isn’t on his side, but his dedication remains unwavering. He maintains a rigorous training schedule at Superbon Training Camp even when he doesn’t have fights scheduled.

The magnitude of this opportunity isn’t lost on Petchtanong. This could potentially be his final run at the world championship he once owned.

His preparation has been meticulous, always training for five-round battles to ensure he has plenty left in the tank for the three-round contest.

“I know this fight means a lot to both me and him because the winner [could] get a chance to fight for the gold against Jonathan Haggerty. Personally, I’m already looking ahead,” he said.

“Even though I’m 39 years old now, I always believe in myself that I can be a ONE World Champion again before I retire from fighting because I take very good care of myself like a professional athlete. That’s my last goal before I quit fighting.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Petchtanong

Related

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali and Rambolek get redemption opportunities at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025
Tagir Khalilov
Tagir Khalilov

Tagir Khalilov faces undefeated Hyu Iwata in flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Tagir Khalilov’s next challenge might be his toughest yet. The veteran striker will test his skills against one of the division’s most promising prospects.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals knockout win was carefully planned: "We trained a lot on this shot"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knew exactly how she wanted to end her title defense against Johanna Persson. The Brazilian champion executed her plan to perfection.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao
ONE Championship

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admits he "needed this win so much" after ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Nearly two years of waiting and wondering finally came to an end for Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. The Filipino fighter got the result he desperately needed.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow wants immediate fight with Mohamed Younes Rabah after no-contest: "I'm ready to give him a rematch"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Sometimes the most frustrating moments in combat sports happen when everything goes perfectly. Shadow Singha Mawynn experienced that cruel reality firsthand at ONE Fight Night 33.

Nontachai

Nontachai confident size advantage will benefit him against Abdulla Dayakaev

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2025
bodoni lovato
ONE Championship

Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr. set for submission grappling showdown at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2025

Two of the world’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners will make their ONE Championship debuts in Tokyo this November. The question is which American will leave the bigger impression.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo set for MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025

Tye Ruotolo is ready to test his skills in a completely different arena. The grappling world champion will find out if his success translates to mixed martial arts.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong addresses "PR attacks" against ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025

Chatri Sityodtong isn’t staying silent about the coordinated efforts to undermine his organization. The ONE Championship Chairman and CEO took to Facebook to address what he calls sophisticated attacks on the promotion.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to return home with ONE World Title: "No one is taking it from me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 8, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has no intention of letting anyone else wear her gold. The Brazilian champion is ready to prove why she’s held the throne for nearly five years.