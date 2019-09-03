VIDEO | Bellator drops video game inspired promo for Featherweight Grand Prix

Bellator MMA’s anticipated Featherweight World Grand Prix is about to begin. The eight quarterfinal matchups of the tournament will occur between Bellator 226, scheduled for this Saturday, and Bellator 228, scheduled for September 8.

In anticipation of this awesome tournament, Bellator has released an awesome Mortal Kombat inspired promo for it. See it below:

🕹 Ready…fight!👾 The guys on this #FeatherweightWGP roster are game to battle anyone at any time. Get your 🎟s to see them fight LIVE. 👇https://t.co/AF075QLJGj pic.twitter.com/fMqEN5zsrE — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) September 3, 2019

The Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal matchups are as follows (h/t MMA Mania).

Bellator 226

Daniel Straus (26-8) vs. Derek Campos (19-9)

Pat Curran (23-8) vs. Adam Borics (13-0)

Emmanuel Sanchez (18-4) vs. Tywan Claxton (5-0)

Sam Sicilia (16-9) vs. Pedro Carvalho (10-3)

Bellator 228

Patricio Pitbull (29-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (23-1)

Darrion Caldwell (13-3) vs. Henry Corrales (17-3)

Daniel Weichel (39-11) vs. Saul Rogers (13-2)

A.J. McKee (14-0) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (28-9-1, 1 NC)

The reigning featherweight champion, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, will be defending his title throughout this Grand Prix tournament, starting with his Bellator 228 fight with top contender Juan Archuleta. That means that the title could conceivably change hands multiple times throughout the tournament.

Who are you picking to win this Featherweight World Grand Prix? Will Freire be the champ at the end of it all, or will the division be ruled by somebody else?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/3/2019.