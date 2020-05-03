Videos | Top 5 Submissions: UFC 31 – UFC 40

Check out videos of the top five submissions from UFC 31 to UFC 40, featuring former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir in his UFC debut.

In our latest series here at BJPenn.com “Top 5 Submissions” we take a look at the most lethal submissions from the fourth block of UFC events. These submissions all took place from 2001 to 2002, and they feature numerous future UFC Hall of Famers in their early days. Keep in mind there are many other submissions deserving of the list, but we had to choose just five.

UFC 31: Carlos Newton def. Pat Miletich via bulldog choke (R3, 2:50)

With the UFC welterweight title on the line, Carlos Newton pulled off what is still one of the most stunning submissions in MMA history when he tapped out champion Pat Miletich with a bulldog choke at UFC 31. Considering Miletich was the first-ever UFC welterweight champion and had successfully defended his belt four times leading into the bout, it makes this submission look all the more surprising looking back at it years later. This turned out to be the pinnacle of Newton’s career, as he dropped his belt to Miletich’s protege Matt Hughes in his first title defense.

UFC 34: Frank Mir def. Roberto Craven via armbar (R1, 1:05)

Future UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir made his Octagon debut at UFC 34, where he submitted Roberto Craven with a razor-fast armbar. Mir showed off his submission prowess in the fight and, as we now know, he became one of the most successful heavyweights to ever fight in the UFC.

UFC 36: Frank Mir def. Pete Williams via inside shoulder lock (R1, 0:46)

Another Frank Mir submission on the list is his infamous inside shoulder lock over Pete Williams at UFC 46. This is still one of the most unique submissions in UFC history, and arguably featured Mir in his absolute prime. He’s had a lot of amazing submissions, but this might be Mir’s best.

UFC 37: Murilo Bustamante def. Matt Lindland via guillotine choke (R3, 1:33)

In a fight featuring an elite submission specialist versus an elite wrestler, Murilo Bustamante successfully defended the UFC middleweight belt when he tapped out Matt Lindland with a guillotine choke at UFC 37. It was the lone title defense for Bustamante before he left for PRIDE FC, where he mostly struggled.

UFC 39: Genki Sudo def. Leigh Remedios via rear-naked choke (R2, 1:38)

And rounding out the list is Genki Sudo’s rear-naked choke submission win over Leigh Remedios at UFC 39. Not only was this a sweet submission by Sudo, but this fight also featured one of the best UFC walk-out entrances of all time.

