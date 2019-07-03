Yves Edwards: Jorge Masvidal ‘might be the best’ fighter I’ve trained with

According to retired UFC veteran Yves Edwards, Jorge Masvidal may be the greatest MMA fighters he’s ever trained with.

Edwards sat down with Joe Rogan on his podcast to discuss a range of topics, including the upcoming fight between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal.

“Out of all the people I’ve trained with, I think overall, Masvidal might be the best,” Edwards said. “His boxing is some of the best in the sport of mixed martial arts. He’s not a kickboxer but he’s confident and comfortable with all the kicks.”

“His wrestling is way beyond a guy who never wrestled. He’s like Division One level at the very least. His Jiu-Jitsu, people sleep on his Jiu-Jitsu. Masvidal is legit on the ground.”

Yves Edwards has trained with Jorge Masvidal for years at American Top Team in Florida.

“Day in day out, he’s a worker,” Edwards said of Masvidal. “He’s constantly working on his craft. Ben Askren, you know he’s got the ground, you know he’s got the wrestling. But Masvidal’s defence and wrestling; is Ben Askren going to be able to maul him like he does everyone else?”

Joe Rogan and Yves Edwards did not forget to give credit to Askren’s MMA skillset.

“Askren has this crazy way of getting a hold of people…He has this ability to grab people and hold onto people…He ragdolls people, it’s weird,” Rogan said.

The former Olympic wrestler Askren has dominated all of his opponents on the ground and maintained an undefeated record through Bellator, ONE Championship and now the UFC.

Edwards and Rogan discussed one of the only times we’ve seen Askren face adversity: his recent charity wrestling match with Jordan Burroughs at Beat the Streets 2019.

“[It] Makes it even more impressive what Jordan Burroughs did to him. When Jordan Burroughs and him had that wrestling match. There are levels to this, and there is because he (Burroughs) just ran him over. Isn’t it crazy, that a guy who is the elite of the elite in wrestling is so much better than the elite of the elite in wrestling in MMA? It’s so much better.”

What do you think of Joe Rogan and Yves Edwards’ comments on this Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/2/2019.