Dana White updates on Conor McGregor comeback plans

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently announced that he intends to return to the UFC’s Octagon on January 18.

“I would like to announce to the public the return of Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” McGregor said at a press conference in Moscow, Russia. “So that is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name but for me, the game I am in and from experience if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company. So for me here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f*ck who the opponent is.”

Speaking to The Schmo this week, UFC President Dana White gave an update on this planned Conor McGregor comeback. He reiterated that the plan is to have the Irish star fight on January 18 in Las Vegas, but clarified that the fight is far from a done deal yet.

“Yes, we will have a fight card in [Las Vegas], but we’ve got to get it done,” White said when asked about McGregor’s next appearance (h/t MMA Junkie). “The fight is not done yet, you know?

“[McGregor] had a press conference and announced he was coming back, but no deals were done. No fights are done. No contracts have been signed. But yes, that’s what we’re looking to do.”

At present, it’s not clear who Conor McGregor will fight in his planned return to the cage, though Donald Cerrone has emerged as the most likely candidate. Justin Gaethje is reportedly also an option.

