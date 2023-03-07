What’s next for the stars of UFC 285?

The UFC returned to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC 285 which saw the heavyweight and women’s flyweight titles up for grabs.

In the main event, Jon Jones was ending his three-year-long layoff and making his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane for the vacant title. The co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight strap against Alexa Grasso.

In the end, Jones won by first-round submission to become the new heavyweight champion. Grasso, meanwhile, scored a fourth-round submission to become the new women’s flyweight champion. Now, after UFC 285 here is what I think should be next for all four fighters involved in the title fights.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones cemented his legacy as the GOAT on Saturday night with his first-round submission win over Gane. ‘Bones’ became a two-division UFC champion and made it look easy as he got Gane doesn’t quickly and got ahold of his neck.

After the win, Jones called out Stipe Miocic and all signs point to that fight happening next. It will likely happen back in Vegas as the main event of International Fight Week in a massive fight between the P4P GOAT and the UFC’s heavyweight GOAT.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane seemed destined to become UFC champion and now after two tries at the undisputed title he has come up short on both tries. The Frenchman was never in the fight against Jones and the two title fights exposed problems with his wrestling.

As of right now, it’s uncertain when Gane will return as he may take some time off to work on some of his holes. But, when he returns, the loser of Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich in late summer makes sense.

Alexa Grasso & Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso shocked many as she submitted Valentina Shevchenko to become the new flyweight champ. The Mexican also had success early on the feet, but given how long Shevchenko’s title reign was, an immediate rematch between the two should be next.

What do you think should be next for the stars of UFC 285?