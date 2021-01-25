What’s next for the stars of UFC 257?

In the main event of UFC 257, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor had their rematch six years in the making. The co-main event saw Dan Hooker welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC in a very intriguing lightweight bout.

In the end, Poirier exacted his revenge as he knocked out McGregor in the second round. The co-main event, meanwhile, saw Chandler TKO Dan Hooker in the first round to cement his case as a top contender.

Now, following UFC 257, here is what I think should be next for the fighters involved in the top two fights.

Dustin Poirier

In a fair world, Dustin Poirier would be fighting Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title next time out. However, that is not a big fight and after Poirier got the big payday in fighting Conor McGregor, he mentioned the trilogy and a fight with Nate Diaz as what interested him.

However, while I do think the trilogy with McGregor happens later this year or early 2022, Poirier will first fight Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title. Poirier thought Chandler didn’t deserve a title shot, but after getting a massive victory on this massive card, that is a big fight the UFC can make.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has options despite his loss to knockout loss Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor could get the immediate trilogy with Poirier, or face someone like Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, or Paul Felder and try to prove he is a top lightweight. However, there has never been a better time to do the Nate Diaz trilogy.

Both McGregor and Diaz are coming off knockout losses, and timing-wise it makes a ton of sense. The winner would likely fight Dustin Poirier for the title or whoever has the belt at that time. The UFC wants McGregor in title fights, and having him face Diaz is the best path for him to get there.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler’s UFC debut could not have gone any better. He proved he is one of the lightweights in the world. Not only did he have a massive knockout, but he used his time on the mic perfectly, and I believe that did enough to earn him a lightweight title shot against Dustin Poirier.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker took a big risk in facing an unranked Michael Chandler and unfortunately, it did not go his way.

If Hooker had won, he would’ve been in the line to face someone like Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, or a Dustin Poirier rematch. However, after the loss, and all the damage he has taken as of late, Hooker needs to take several months off and not look to return until the end of 2021. When he returns, a perfect opponent is also a lightweight contender on a two-fight losing streak and that is Tony Ferguson.

Having Hooker and Ferguson fight will guarantee one of them snapping their skid and being able to start calling for specific fights again. The loser, meanwhile, could, unfortunately, become a gatekeeper at lightweight.

What do you think should be next for the stars of UFC 257?