What’s next for Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa after UFC Vegas 41?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 41, top-five middleweights collided at light heavyweight as Mavrin Vettori took on Paulo Costa.

Vettori entered the fight coming off a decision loss to Israel Adesanya back in June for the middleweight title. Prior to that, he was on a five-fight winning streak with wins over Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson among others. Costa, meanwhile, was making his return after he suffered a TKO loss to Adesanya for the belt in September of 2020.

In the end, it was Vettori winning a hard-fought decision in a back-and-forth fight. Costa was also deducted a point in the fight as well, but it didn’t matter. Now, after UFC Vegas 41, here is what I think should be next for Vettori and Costa.

Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori gained a lot of fans last week for taking the fight up 20lbs from where it was supposed to take place due to Costa not being able to make the weight. He also put on an entertaining fight.

Although Vettori picked up a win over the second-ranked middleweight, he is in a weird spot in the division due to the fact he is 0-2 against Adesanya. He won’t get a title shot anytime soon unless he strings together another impressive winning streak. If he wants to remain active a fight against Sean Strickland makes sense for later this year or early next. It could headline another Fight Night card and the build-up would be phenomenal.

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa, just like Vettori, is in a weird spot in the middleweight division. Dana White said the Brazilian had to move up to 205lbs, while his manager has said he wants Costa to stay at middleweight.

I do expect Costa’s next fight to be at light heavyweight sometime in the first quarter of 2022 and a fight against the winner of Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill makes sense. It’s a ranked opponent for Costa, and no matter who wins, it would be an exciting scrap from start to finish.

What do you think should be next for Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa after UFC Vegas 41?