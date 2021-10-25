Marvin Vettori does not believe Paulo Costa missed weight due to a bicep injury

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori does not believe that his rival Paulo Costa missed weight at UFC Vegas 41 due to a bicep injury.

Vettori defeated Costa via unanimous decision in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card. For Vettori, he was forced to fight up a weight class at 205lbs after Costa showed up to fight week heavy. Although Costa did not reveal the reasons for his weight troubles during the week, following the fight on Saturday night, the Brazilian admitted that he had a bicep injury during his training camp that caused him to have trouble making weight. But if you ask Vettori, he doesn’t believe Costa’s excuses.

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 41, Vettori explained why he doesn’t believe that Costa’s injury was legitimately the reason that he failed to make weight this week.

“F*cking hell, can’t you run with a bicep tear to make weight? What is that? What is that excuse? That doesn’t make any f*cking sense. “No, (I don’t believe him). You can do pretty much everything with a bicep tear, anyway. It doesn’t have anything to do with the weight. You could’ve said, ‘I couldn’t throw anything with my right hand because of my bicep tear,’ but not, ‘I couldn’t make weight with a bicep tear,'” Vettori said (via MMAFighting.com).

Vettori did end up getting 30% of Costa’s purse for his weight miss, so it worked out well for Vettori in the end financially as he also won a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” in addition to his regular show and win purses. While Costa’s weight miss was the talking point of the week, Vettori’s performance put most of the controversy aside.

Who do you want to see the UFC match up Marvin Vettori against following this big win over Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41?