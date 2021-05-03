What’s next for Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes after UFC Vegas 25?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 25, Jiri Prochazka was looking to become a top-three light heavyweight as he battled Dominick Reyes who was coming off back-to-back losses for the belt.

Prochazka entered the fight after making good on his UFC debut as he KO’d Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251. He was also the former RIZIN champ. Reyes, meanwhile, was coming off a TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt and a decision loss to Jon Jones for the title.

In the end, it was Prochazka who got his hand raised as he landed a highlight-reel spinning elbow to KO Reyes in the second. Now, after UFC Vegas 25, here is what I think should be next for both men.

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka proved to UFC fans that he is a legit contender for the belt.

Prochazka was still a relative unknown to many who only follow the UFC, but the Czech Republic native proved he is legit. He pressured Reyes the entire fight and landed heavy shots. Despite being rocked in the second, and after fighting a choke, he got up and landed the spinning elbow to get the KO win.

After the win, Prochazka’s next fight should be for the light heavyweight title against whoever wins between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. However, they are fighting in September which means he wouldn’t fight until early 2022. Perhaps he does take a number one contender fight against Aleksandar Rakic to stay active, but his next fight should be for the belt.

Dominick Reyes

After UFC 247, many thought Dominick Reyes beat Jon Jones and was the uncrowned champ. Since then, however, he has been knocked out in two straight fights and is on a three-fight skid, including the loss to Jones.

After the vicious KO, Reyes will need to take several months off and may not fight again for the rest of the year. Given he will need time off, the light heavyweight division will be in a much different place. However, he will need a step down in competition and a fight against either Nikita Krylov or Misha Cikrunov make sense for Reyes.

Who do you think should be next for Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes after UFC Vegas 25?