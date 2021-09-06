What’s next for Derek Brunson and Darren Till after UFC Vegas 36?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 36, top-10 middleweights collided as Derek Brunson took on Darren Till who was returning after more than a year away.

Brunson entered the fight on a four-fight winning streak and coming off a dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland. Prior to that, he TKO’d Edmen Shahbazyan in another dominant performance. His other wins were decision victories over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou. Till, meanwhile, was coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker and was dealing with a collarbone injury.

In the end, it was Brunson who pulled off yet another upset victory. He dominated the fight from start to finish as he took Till down early and landed some vicious ground and pound. He ended up getting a third-round submission victory to extend his winning streak to five. Now, after UFC Vegas 36, here is what I think should be next for Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson was considered a gatekeeper for quite some time as he would always lose to the top guys but held his own against lower-ranked opponents. However, with the five-fight winning streak, it’s time for Brunson to fight someone ranked ahead of him.

Although Brunson called for a title shot, it’s unlikely he will get that. Israel Adesanya will face Robert Whittaker next. With that, Brunson should headline another Fight Night card at the beginning of 2022 against Jared Cannonier in a number one contender bout. The winner would then earn a title shot, and it’s a fight that makes sense with how the middleweight division is.

Darren Till

Darren Till is now just 1-4 in his last five and is at a crossroads in the middleweight division.

When Till fought for the UFC welterweight title many pegged him to win but after the loss, many were still high on him to become UFC champ. However, he has struggled and he’s now just 6-4-1 in his UFC career.

The loss is a big disappointment for Till who will now need to take a big step down in competition. The Englishman should look to return early next year against Uriah Hall. It’s a striking fight that Till can win and is an opponent with a big name that if Till wins, he can get some hype back.

Who do you think should be next for Derek Brunson and Darren Till after UFC Vegas 36?