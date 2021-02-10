Watch Salt Bae serve up a $1,000 gold steak to Conor McGregor

He may have lost to Dustin Poirier, but Conor McGregor is still enjoying life in the fast lane – as evidenced by his recent interaction with “Salt Bae”.

The chef known as Salt Bae welcomed McGregor to his Nusr-Et Steakhouse Dubai restaurant where he quite literally fed him the Golden Tomahawk dish – a wagyu cut wrapped in a 24-karat gold leaf.

So while McGregor may be taking the defeat to “The Diamond” badly behind the scenes, that certainly isn’t the case in front of the camera, as reported by TMZ.

McGregor takes losses better than most in combat sports and to his credit, the Irishman wasn’t shy when explaining what happened in his fight with Poirier during a recent Instagram post.

“I am most certainly on the right path,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Despite the loss I am on the correct path of evolution. Thoughts on the bout: I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all I’d had up to this bout. I was savouring very second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking.

“This is not the game to play around with,” McGregor added. “Besides this tho my shots where sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!”

