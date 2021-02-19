Video | Watch Jon Jones rack pull over 600lbs in new weight training video

UFC superstar Jon Jones shared a new weight training video on his social media of himself doing rack pulls of over 600lbs.

Jones is set to make his UFC heavyweight debut this summer and he has been sharing videos over the last six months of himself bulking up. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has boasted he now weighs over 250lbs. With Jones’ heavyweight debut just a few months away, as UFC president Dana White is targeting a summer date for it, “Bones” has been really taking it a whole new level in his weight training. In a workout video posted on his Instagram, the all-time great is seen doing rack pulls at 545lbs and then at 605lbs.

working my lockout, got to have some power in those hips @monsterenergy @boohoomanofficial #545 #605

Jones’ heavyweight debut is going to be one of the biggest storylines for the UFC all year. After dominating 205lbs for over a decade, Jones made the decision to try and cement his legacy as the GOAT by losing his belt and moving up a weight class. He now will take on the winner of the UFC 260 main event rematch between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. Though there are several other contenders in the division like Curtis Blaydes who have been doing more at heavyweight, White has said that Jones will get the next title shot, with the promotion targeting his title fight this summer.

In the meantime, Jones will continue to train and get stronger. It will be fascinating to see how he looks when he makes his heavyweight debut later this year. Based on what we have seen in all of the pictures and videos so far, he looks fantastic. But putting on all this extra muscle could prove to be a new challenge for Jones inside the Octagon, as well.

How excited are you to see Jon Jones fight at heavyweight?