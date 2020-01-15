VIDEO | Watch Conor McGregor grapple with Dillon Danis ahead of UFC 244

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has stated he isn’t planning on grappling with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246 this weekend. Instead, the American claims he wants to test the brick-fisted Irishman on the feet.

While this comment from Cerrone sounds like good news for McGregor, who is one of the best strikers in the sport, the Irishman seems like he’ll be well-prepared in the event that the American is bluffing.

As he has in the past, McGregor has enlisted the help of jiu-jitsu star Dillon Danis to help him tighten up his grappling game.

Danis recently shared a clip of some of their grappling rounds, and McGregor certainly looks like he’s been putting in the work on the mats. See it below.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Danis discussed his grappling work with McGregor. By his estimation, the Irish star’s jiu-jitsu is actually underrated, and we’ll see that when he fights Cowboy at UFC 246 this weekend.

“Conor’s always been prepared, man,” Danis said of McGregor. “Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise since I started training with him. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.

“I think people just underestimate him for some reason, but if it does go to the ground, they’ll see,” Danis added. “They’ll see how good he is.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title — a loss that came via submission. His next most recent fight before that was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’s 21-4 in MMA competition.

Do you think Conor McGregor will be able to hang with Donald Cerrone on the mat if the need arises?

