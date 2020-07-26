Video | UFC commentator Dan Hardy screams at referee Herb Dean for late stoppage

UFC commentator Dan Hardy was livid about a UFC Fight Island 3 officiating blunder from referee Herb Dean, and he wasn’t afraid to show it.

The controversy occurred in a lightweight contest between Francisco Trinaldo and Jai Herbert. In the third round, Trinaldo leveled Herbert with an overhand left. The impact clearly left Herbert unconcious, but Dean neglected to stop the action, leaving Trinaldo to land two additional and concussive strikes.

Hardy, a former fighter, was furious about Dean’s delay in stopping the fight, and could be heard screaming at the referee from his seat at the broadcast booth.

“Stop the fight!” Hardy yelled to Dean.

Hardy also got into it with Dean after the fight concluded.

This was Dan Hardy and Paul Felder’s reaction to Herb Dean’s late stoppage in the Jai Herbert fight 😤 #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/hroROGnNDS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 26, 2020

“I’m doing my job, now you do yours!” Hardy could be heard saying. “Gotta look out for these fighters, my goodness!”

UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder, who joined Hardy on broadcast duties for the card, was also very upset by this blunder from Dean. He shared his frustration on the card’s post-fight show.

“His job is to protect the fighter,” Felder said (via Bloody Elbow). “I don’t care if there’s one second left on the clock. If he’s knocked out and his stiff — look at that fight again, and look at his hands and where its at!

“Just because he’s doing this, stiff, doesn’t mean he’s defending punches!” Felder added, echoing previous comments from Hardy. “If Trinaldo can stand over you — being the scary man that he is — for a good three seconds without having to punch, and you don’t move, you’re out!”

What do you think of the tongue lashing Dan Hardy gave Herb Dean during the UFC Fight Island 3 broadcast? Who was in the wrong in this situation?