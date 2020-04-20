VIDEO | Sean O’Malley roasts Dominick Cruz vs. Henry Cejudo title fight

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at the booking of Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

It’s no secret that O’Malley is one of the rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he’s certainly one of the most exciting names in the bantamweight division. Alas, it’s probably going to be a while before we can even start to think about him challenging for the gold — especially after his recent two-year lay-off.

Still, that doesn’t mean O’Malley can’t give his thoughts on the proposed showdown between the aforementioned Cejudo and Cruz.

View this post on Instagram Dom Vs Henry. A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma) on Apr 17, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

O’Malley knows how to be light-hearted and this is clearly nothing more than an off-handed comment, but in the back of either Cejudo or Cruz’s minds, they’ll be well aware of the fact that he could challenge them for the belt one day.

O’Malley recently returned to the Octagon and made quite the statement at UFC 248, finishing José Alberto Quiñónez in a little over two minutes. Unfortunately, the current coronavirus pandemic seems set to cut short his plans of staying active in 2020.

There are still some question marks surrounding the proposed event that would see Cruz and Cejudo clash for the title, with fans and fighters alike not really knowing how realistic it is to assume that Dana White can put on an event on the proposed May 9 date.

The rumor mill looks set to continue right up until the potential fight night, but either way, you can bet Sean O’Malley is going to be watching incredibly closely as his ascent towards the top of the division continues.

On the other hand, some fans are just dying to see Cruz get back in there after not fighting since losing the Bantamweight Championship to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. Whether he’s actually able to make it to this fight, of course, remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/20/2020.