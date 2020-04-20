Tyron Woodley hopes to fight on May 9 in case subsequent cards fall through

Former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is hoping to compete on the UFC’s planned May 9 card, as he’s worried the powers that be could derail the UFC’s subsequent events.

The May 9 event is intended to serve as the UFC’s big return after a brief coronavirus-related shut-down. UFC President Dana White has been adamant that, following this May 9 card, the promotion will produce events every weekend to make up for lost time.

Woodley is of course rooting for the UFC, but is wary of the fact that, in these uncertain times, the promotion’s plans could be nixed by any number of issues. For that reason, he’d like to get a fight in on the May 9 card.

“I want to fight sooner than later,” Woodley told TMZ Sports recently (via MMA News). “One, because I think there’s a chance that a fight could go down May 9th, and then they may have in their mind, ‘Okay, May 9th we’re gonna do a card, May 16th we’re gonna do a card,’ and just kind of keep doing a card every weekend. At any point, the government could come down and smack down and say, ‘No, stop.’ ESPN, Disney, whoever. So I feel like for me, fighting May 9th makes the most sense.”

Tyron Woodley has been chomping at the bit for a fight ever since his planned March 21 fight with Leon Edwards, which was set to headline the canceled UFC London card, fell through. Since then, he’s been linked to a fight with his arch rival Colby Covington, who also wants the matchup, but so far, the bout has not come together.

Woodley has also been campaigning for a rematch with Kamaru Usman, the man he lost the welterweight title to in 2019.

Would you like to see Tyron Woodley compete on the May 9 UFC card? If so, who do you want to see him fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/17/2020.