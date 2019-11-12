VIDEO | Randy Couture sent Greg Hardy a cameo video prior to his fight at UFC Moscow

Former UFC champion Randy Couture is one of the many celebrities that uses the online service Cameo, which allows fans to buy personalized shoutouts from their favorite stars. One of Couture’s most recent recipients is none another than UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy.

In his Cameo clip to Hardy, Couture wished the former NFL player “good luck” ahead of his short-notice UFC Moscow fight with Alexander Volkov.

See it here (via @FullContactMTWF):

Randy Couture sent a Cameo video message to…Greg Hardy. pic.twitter.com/XCDrpFoL8N — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) November 11, 2019

Couture joked about Hardy’s previous use of an inhaler, which is the reason his recent fight against Ben Sosoli was overturned. Unfortunately, Couture’s video message was not enough to help Hardy grab the win, as he lost to Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision at UFC Moscow.

It is unclear who purchased the cameo video. It could have been Hardy himself, one of his friends or teammates, or simply part of a prank.

Anyone can purchase a shoutout via the Cameo website. Couture charges just $75. Many other MMA stars also use the website — Chuck Liddell charges $125 for a shoutout, and Vitor Belfort charges $80.

Regardless of who paid for the Cameo shoutout, it is good to see Randy Couture back on top form after being released from the hospital last month. On October 24, the MMA veteran was sent into intensive care after suffering from a heart attack. He was discharged from the hospital less than two days after and even walked home from the hospital.

“Special thanks to the amazing staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital,” Couture said after this incident (via SB Nation). “From the ER to cardiac, ICU thanks for taking care of me. Thanks to all you out there expressing your concern. Your love and support mean the world to me and my family.

“Live your lives to the fullest. You never know when you’ll draw that last breath in!”

What do you think of this video from Randy Couture?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.