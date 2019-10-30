VIDEO | Jorge Masvidal gets fans to box during UFC open workouts

Jorge Masvidal held his UFC 244 open workout on Wednesday and did the exact opposite of working out.

Masvidal came out and said he wanted to be entertained so he got coach Mike Brown to go into the crowd and find the toughest guys to box each other. But, to make it safe, “Gamebred” only allowed body shots and was on the mic shouting and screaming when something happened.

Jorge Masvidal ended up having a couple of matches.

No joke, Masvidal picked out two fans and had them spar. Body shots only. Like his old backyard days. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/cCfDswjN1M — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

These guys are the best so far. pic.twitter.com/uT5GG4vtru — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

Yet, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end as the fan boxing experience was shut down.

Aaaand they shut it down. Can’t believe it actually lasted this long. pic.twitter.com/B8P7zajEiD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

According to Helwani, Jorge Masvidal was heavily against shutting it down. They let it go for a bit longer after his pleas but in the end, they decided enough was enough.

Masvidal is fighting for the ‘BMF’ title in the main event of UFC 244 this Saturday against Nate Diaz. He is looking to extend his winning streak to three and go 3-0 in 2019. In March of this year, he knocked out Darren Till then in July had the five-second knockout win over Ben Askren.

This is a fight many fans are looking forward to yet it almost didn’t happen as last week Diaz announced he was pulling out of the fight due to a USADA violation. But, it was all cleared up and he will fight after all.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, returned to the Octagon in August for the first time in three years and beat Anthony Pettis by decision. He said after the win the reason for his absence was because everyone sucked. Yet, he called for the “Gamebred” fight after. Before the return, he had the two fights against Conor McGregor where he won the first but lost the second.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal getting fans to box each other at his UFC 244 open workouts? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

