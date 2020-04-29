VIDEO | Henry Cejudo shows off his spectacular collection of gold

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has shown off his fantastic collection of gold as the countdown to his UFC 249 showdown with Dominick Cruz continues.

While there has understandably been some criticism thrown in the direction of the UFC as a result of Cruz getting a Bantamweight Championship shot ahead of other contenders like Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, fans are still excited to see what kind of fight these two men are going to have on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Prior to that, though, Cejudo has given us an inside look into just how successful he’s been throughout the course of his athletic career.

Ali Abdel Aziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) shows off Henry Cejudo’s gold collection 🏆🥇🔥 pic.twitter.com/e3jWF50oGr — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) April 28, 2020

Nobody can deny the accomplishments Cejudo has had, and while there have been accusations that he’s ducking the top contenders as a result of him also being booked to fight Jose Aldo at UFC 250 before that event fell apart, the fact that he was able to hold two belts is pretty impressive.

There’s such an unknown element to having Cruz return and challenge for the belt because we haven’t seen him since the end of 2016 when he was decisively beaten by Cody Garbrandt. It’s fun to imagine that he’ll just come back and defy all forms of logic to win the title once again, but Cejudo is bound to have other plans.

Alas, before we all get too excited about seeing what happens when they step inside the Octagon next weekend, we have to first wait and see whether or not UFC 249 even goes ahead.

Sure, the UFC appears to have jumped through every hoop necessary prior to making sure this event takes place, but you just never know what could be waiting around the next corner these days.

If the show does go on and the promotion gets back to business, Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz will be one hell of a spectacle.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/28/2020.