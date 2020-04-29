Khabib Nurmagomedov urges people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19

UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov is urging people to stay home to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countries around the world are in lockdown as cases are still spiking. So, Nurmagomedov took to his social media to plead with people to do what their governments say and stay home.

“Many hoped that this trouble would pass our house by; many still don’t believe in the seriousness of the situation. However, our negligence toward the advice and requests of doctors, coupled with the panic that has developed among the people, has led to a high rate of the spread of the disease, worsening an already difficult situation every day,” Nurmagomedov wrote on his Instagram page (translated by RT Sport). “This has led to the fact that our hospitals are now overcrowded with patients, there aren’t enough specialists or drugs, and the number of patients is only growing.

“Believe me. This disease is deadly and we already feel it. Staying at home, we can reduce the burden on doctors and hospitals, and perhaps our timely care will save lives. Take care of your loved ones, do not let them out of the house unnecessarily. May Allah protect us all from all diseases and cure the sick and loved ones all around the world.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18 but the event was postponed due to the virus.

Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title back at UFC 242. It’s expected he will return in the fall against the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov pleading for people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/28/2020.