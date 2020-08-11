Video | Daniel Cormier reveals dramatic weight loss ahead of UFC 252

Daniel Cormier has revealed his dramatic weight loss for UFC 252.

Cormier appears to be doing whatever it takes to regain the heavyweight crown against his former dance partner, Stipe Miocic, at UFC 252 on August 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former champion will fight the heavyweight champion Miocic in a trilogy bout. It will be the final fight of his career.

Cormier has always joked about his love of food and has struggled to lose weight in the past, especially when not he’s in fight camp. However, the veteran now seems dedicated to improving his eating habits, as he gave fans a peek behind the curtain of his current fitness routine.

”Quick peek into my journey from April to now,” Cormier wrote in the caption for his video. “I was on that big boy diet, but today I feel ready to go. It was tough but we got back into shape and ready to fight.”

It is hard to tell the extent of Cormier’s weight loss without a before and after comparison, but the former champion does appear to have lost a good chunk of weight.

This will be the first time Cormier has fought since he clashed with Miocic at UFC 241 on August 17, 2019. By most accounts, DC was leading the action until the body shots executed by his opponent finally caught up with him and he was finished by TKO in the fourth round. In their bout prior at UFC 226 in 2018, Cormier pulled off a statement knockout win in the first round against Miocic.

Cormier intends on reclaiming the belt and then hanging up his MMA gloves for good.

“I will not be goaded into fight again after this, I’m going to ride off into the sunset,” Cormier said about not being tempted into another fight to ESPN. “I’m going to ride my old buggy like the Beverly Hillbillies into the sunset, popping and just going crazy down the road. I’m going to be ready to go.”

For DC, he still loves fighting but has found a new focus in his career as an MMA commentator, which he hopes to pursue further after fighting Miocic.

“I love the game but I’m really loving the commentary, I’m really loving what life looks like after fighting but I have unfinished business before I can do that.”

Do you think Daniel Cormier will beat Stipe Miocic and UFC 252 and retire on a high?