VIDEO | Conor McGregor rocked Zubaira Tukhugov in UFC 229 brawl

New footage has emerged which shows Conor McGregor rocking Zubaira Tukhugov during the infamous post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

While both McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have gone on to register victories inside the Octagon since that night in October 2018, the aftermath of their fight in the main event of UFC 229 will forever be remembered as one of the most notable moments in the history of the promotion.

After Nurmagomedov decided to jump outside of the cage and go after Dillon Danis, members of his team took it upon themselves to enter the Octagon and start attacking Conor McGregor.

Lmao at zubaira doing the chicken dance after @TheNotoriousMMA rocked him with a left hook pic.twitter.com/q2v81wWeDE — I offer you this: (@dave877v) February 17, 2020

While many fans already know the story, recent footage has emerged that seems to show McGregor rocking Zubaira Tukhugov with a left hook. While it may not be all that noteworthy all these months later the video has started to gain quite a bit of traction on social media.

Tukhugov, who holds a 3-1-1 record in the UFC, last fought at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi alongside Nurmagomedov where he picked up a questionable draw against Lerone Murphy. His next fight will take place this weekend at UFC Auckland when he goes head to head with Kevin Aguilar.

The moral side of what happened at UFC 229 has long since been called into question given McGregor’s own actions during UFC 223 fight week just six months prior. Alas, as bizarre as it may seem, even more eyes will be on Tukhugov’s fight this weekend as a direct result of what happened with McGregor in Las Vegas.

Whether or not he’s able to build a career for himself outside of this whole ordeal remains to be seen, but picking up a big win in New Zealand would definitely serve as a step in the right direction.

For now, though, fans can make up their own mind regarding this footage.

What are your thoughts on this footage of Conor McGregor landing on Zubaira Tukhugov after UFC 229?

