Valentina Shevchenko issues statement following title loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285

The world of mixed martial arts was stunned when longtime flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was dethroned by Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.

Shevchenko was humble in defeat after suffering her first loss since 2017 but blames herself for making a “stupid situation” after being in control of every round. As expected, the former champion campaigned for an immediate rematch.

“Definitely an immediate rematch, because I know I was winning the fight,” Shevchenko told Joe Rogan at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Prior to the UFC 285 co-headliner, Shevchenko was an enormous favourite to make her eighth consecutive flyweight defence. The bout took a while to get going, but Shevchenko looked on her way to a comfortable decision, avoiding the heavy shots from Grasso as they engaged and utilizing her wrestling credentials to avoid taking punishment.

However, in a split-second, a mistake from Shevchenko put her in a world of trouble. A poorly-timed spinning back-kick from in the fourth round cost her a historic defence. Grasso capitalized on the mistake and rapidly sank in a rear-naked choke, forcing Shevchenko to tap.

Post-fight, Shevchenko acknowledged the mistake she made during the bout and realized it’s part of the sport.

“This is kind of like what happens in mixed martial arts,” Shevchenko lamented afterward. “You’re winning the fight all around, all around, no doubt. And a stupid situation can change the whole game. This is the part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa, and I know that I’m stronger and if not this spinning kick [it] would be a different result.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Having had time to reflect on Saturday’s defeat, Shevchenko issued her first public statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Shevchenko (@bulletvalentina)

“Martial arts is my life and I will be back for immediate rematch stronger than ever,” Shevchenko wrote. “Fight doesn’t forget any mistake. Especially it feels frustrating when you was dominating all the fight. No excuses, only hard work. Ready to start all over.”

Do you think Valentina Shevchenko will get an immediate rematch? Let us know in the comments!