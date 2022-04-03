Uriah Hall pulls out of UFC Vegas 51 co-main event with Andre Muniz

Uriah Hall will not be facing Andre Muniz on April 16.

Hall and Muniz were expected to clash in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 51. MMAFighting.com brought word that Hall has been forced off the card due to undisclosed reasons. The report notes that the search for a replacement opponent is underway.

It’s an unfortunate situation for Hall, who was hoping to get back on the horse after being defeated by Sean Strickland back in July 2021. The defeat snapped his four-fight winning streak.

As for Muniz, he’s hoping the UFC is successful in its search for a new opponent. The Brazilian submission artist is riding an eight-fight winning streak and has been quietly climbing the 185-pound ladder. Muniz has beaten the likes of Eryk Anders, Jacare Souza, and Bartosz Fabiński in his quest to emerge as a title contender.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Hall holds victories over the likes of Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman. While he’s been able to snag a few big wins, Hall has never made it to that championship level. Upon his return, he’s hoping to silence the doubters once and for all.

Perhaps when Hall returns, he can settle his grudge with Darren Till. The two have been going back and forth on social media. Hall has hurled fight-ducking accusations Till’s way.

Back in February, Uriah Hall told The Schmo that Till continued to make excuses for not fighting him.

“I did, I wanted (to fight) him, but I think he’s just scared. I think he’s really scared. Either that, or he’s injured or some sh*t. He’s always making excuses. That’s how I look at him. He talks smack, but I know when I stand in front of him he’s gonna be quiet, so I know I can beat him. I just know I can beat him. He’s short, he sucks, he’s ugly, and I just know I can kick his ass.”