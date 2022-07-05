Uriah Hall issues statement after UFC 276 loss to Andre Muniz: “Congrats to black belt jiu jitsu champion Andre for not even being able to submit a blue belt”

Uriah Hall has issued a statement after his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 276.

It was Uriah Hall (18-11 MMA) vs Andre Muniz (23-4 MMA) in a middleweight bout last Saturday, July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The result was a unanimous decision win for Muniz, keeping his undefeated streak alive since signing with the UFC.

As of July 4, 2022, ‘Sergipano’ is listed as #10 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Uriah Hall took to ‘Instagram‘ following his loss with a statement which read:

“The fight game can be beautiful but also massively brutal. the shittiest part of this sport can also be the necessary part of growth. I must celebrate my win but also learn from my losses. Most importantly, I can’t wait to tell my kids I got my ass kicked and kept on coming. No one hits harder than life and I am still standing. Congrats to Black Belt Jiujitsu champion Andre for not even being able to submit a blue belt. I would have held on for dear life as well. your boring plan worked and you won the decision…lol all good, on to then next.”

Not much of a congratulatory statement coming from the 37 year old Jamaican.

It was to be Hall’s second loss in a row, as he previously lost to Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) in July of 2021. Prior to those losses, ‘Primetime’ had been on a 4 fight winning streak.

