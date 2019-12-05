Uriah Hall explains why so many middleweights have called out Darren Till

Uriah Hall has a message for new UFC middleweight contender Darren Till.

England’s Till has is making some waves in the middleweight division. He stepped up from the welterweight division after suffering back-to-back losses against Tyron Woodley and BMF title winner Jorge Masvidal.

He shut down any skeptics of his middleweight move after he successfully beat top-10 ranked middleweight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November. Since then, he’s called out a number of top middleweight contenders, and been called out by many others himself.

The latest fighter to discuss a potential fight with Till is Ultimate Fighter veteran Uriah Hall. Hall got on the topic when a fan suggested the UFC book a fight between he and the Brit.

Your boy definitely do not want these hands https://t.co/OsManW0Y7N — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 5, 2019

“Your boy definitely do not want these hands,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hall then sent out another Tweet, tagging Till, and explaining why so many fighters have called out the new middleweight contender.

While Till has said he believes he’s the middleweight “money man,” Hall says the Brit has simply angered other middleweights by cutting the line in the division.

So I heard @darrentill2 said something about he’s happy that all the middle weights are calling him out lol and he’s the money fight.. bro you’re like the guy that skip’t the line at Starbucks we just all want to beat your ass for it 🤣 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 5, 2019

“So I heard @darrentill2 said something about he’s happy that all the middle weights are calling him out lol and he’s the money fight,” Hall wrote. “Bro you’re like the guy that skip’t the line at Starbucks we just all want to beat your ass for it.”

Hall was the runner-up on a season of The Ultimate Fighter and has fought some of the toughest middleweights in the UFC, including Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. He has tallied four losses in his last seven bouts but holds successful wins over fighters including Gegard Mousasi and Thiago Santos.

With no fight lined up, Hall is evidently a little frustrated with the newcomer Darren Till and the potential matchups being offered to him after his win over Gastelum. However, Till is ranked number 5 in the middleweight division, 6 spots above Hall. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Hall will get the opportunity to make Till pay for queue-jumping any time soon.

