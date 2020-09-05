UFC Vegas 9 fight card down to seven bouts following another cancellation

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 fight card is down to a grand total of seven fights following another bout cancellation due to Covid-19.

The whirlwind of bad news started earlier today for the UFC when it was announced that Kevin Natividad had been forced out of his slated main card bout with Brian Kelleher for undisclosed reasons.

Thankfully for Mr. Kelleher, the promotion had a replacement opponent in the form of Ray Rodriguez on standby and thus “Boom” was able to remain a part of tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event.

Shortly following that news, mixed martial arts journalist Ana Hissa took to Twitter where she reported that Thiago Moises had been pulled from his slated main card bout with Jalin Turner after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

The bad news has not stopped there as just minutes ago Ana Hissa was back on social media proclaiming that tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event is down to just seven contests after losing the services of Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

De Lima was expected to take on Alexander Romanov during tonight’s preliminary fight card lineup.

The UFC has yet to announce if they plan to reschedule today’s lost Thiago Moises vs. Kalin Turner and Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Alexander Romanov contests.

UFC Vegas 9 is headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on surging division contender Augusto Sakai.

What do you think of the news that tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 fight card is down to just seven bouts? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 5, 2020