UFC Vegas 9 loses Main Card bout on just hours notice

The main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event just took a hit as a planned lightweight bout between Jalin Turner and Thiago Moises has been cancelled.

Just hours before the commencement of tonight’s event mixed martial arts journalist Ana Hissa took to Twitter with the breaking news.

“Thiago Moises out of UFC Tonight after testing positive for coronavirus.”

The unfortunate news marks the second shakeup to tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event in the past couple of hours.

Earlier this afternoon it was reported that Kevin Natividad had been forced out of his scheduled main card bout with Brian Kelleher.

Thankfully for “Boom”, the promotion had a short-notice replacement ready in the form of Octagon newcomer Ray Rodriguez.

Unfortunately for Jalin Turner, it does not appear that the promotion has a second fighter on standby to keep him on tonight’s card.

With that said, UFC Vegas 9 is set to proceed with a grand total of eight contests. No word yet on which prelim fight will be boosted to tonight’s main card.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 fight card is headlined by a heavyweight tilt featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on surging contender Augusto Sakai.

