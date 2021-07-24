UFC Vegas 32: ‘Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw (16-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019. Shortly after falling short in his bid to capture the promotions flyweight title, it was revealed that ‘Killashaw’ had tested positive for EPO and was handed a two-year suspension.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main event clash with TJ Dillashaw riding a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar back in February.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event was expected to be co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson. However, that contest was scrapped on Thursday due to an injury suffered by Chiasson.

Replacing Ladd vs Chiasson as today’s co-main event will be a men’s bantamweight contest between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva.

Phillips (9-1 MMA) has gone 3-0 thus far in his budding UFC career. ‘Matrix’ earner a unanimous decision victory over Song Yadong his last time out at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, Raulian Paiva (20-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 co-headliner sporting a two-fight winning steak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC 251.

