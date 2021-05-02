UFC Vegas 25 Results: Jiri Prochazka KO’s Dominick Reyes (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event is headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challenger Dominick Reyes taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Reyes (12-2 MMA) will be looking to snap his two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Prochazka this evening. ‘The Devastator’ is coming off back-to-back title fight losses to Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Dominick Reyes had gone a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career, including a nasty knockout win over Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event on an eleven-fight winning streak. The former RIZIN champion made his Octagon debut back at UFC 251, where he earned a second round knockout victory over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 25 main event begins and Dominick Reyes comes with a quick jab. Jiri Prochazka steps in with a flurry. Reyes attempts to come over the top with a left hand but it is blocked. Jiri with a nice combination. He lands a good low kick. Reyes leaps in with a combination of his own. He lands a good left hand. Jiri Prochazka counters with a right hand that rocks ‘The Devastator’. The Czech fighter comes forward with Reyes is able to score a takedown. Dominick quickly advances position but then Jiri bucks and scrambles to his feet. Prochazka with big shots now. He has the former title challenger backing up. Jiri with a big right hand. Reyes just misses with a counter left. Big shots from both fighters now. Jiri Prochazka unloads a big combination to end the opening round.

He has him wobbled in RD 1 💥 #UFCVegas25

Round two of the UFC Vegas 25 main event begins and Prochazka quickly comes forward with pressure. Dominick Reyes circles out and then lands a good kick to the body. Big shots from both fighters again in the pocket. Reyes is bleeding now. He lands a nice back fist as Jiri is charging in. That doesn’t slow down the Czech standout however who continues to batter Reyes with front kicks and punches. Dominick Reyes lands a big counter left that rocks Prochazka. He jumps on a guillotine choke as Jiri shoots. The hold does not appear to be tight and eventually the former RIZIN champ pulls his head free. He begins working from full guard. After a couple of shots he jumps to side control. Big shots from Jiri. Dominick scrambles to his feet but Prochazka is all over him. Jiri throws a spinning elbow and this one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Jiri Prochazka def. Dominick Reyes via TKO in Round 2

