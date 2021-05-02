UFC Vegas 25 Results: Jiri Prochazka KO’s Dominick Reyes (Video)

By
Chris Taylor
-
Jiri Prochazka, Dominick Reyes, UFC Vegas 25
Jiri Prochazka vs Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event is headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challenger Dominick Reyes taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Reyes (12-2 MMA) will be looking to snap his two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Prochazka this evening. ‘The Devastator’ is coming off back-to-back title fight losses to Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Dominick Reyes had gone a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career, including a nasty knockout win over Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event on  an eleven-fight winning streak. The former RIZIN champion made his Octagon debut back at UFC 251, where he earned a second round knockout victory over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 25 main event begins and Dominick Reyes comes with a quick jab. Jiri Prochazka steps in with a flurry. Reyes attempts to come over the top with a left hand but it is blocked. Jiri with a nice combination. He lands a good low kick. Reyes leaps in with a combination of his own. He lands a good left hand. Jiri Prochazka counters with a right hand that rocks ‘The Devastator’. The Czech fighter comes forward with Reyes is able to score a takedown. Dominick quickly advances position but then Jiri bucks and scrambles to his feet. Prochazka with big shots now. He has the former title challenger backing up. Jiri with a big right hand. Reyes just misses with a counter left. Big shots from both fighters now. Jiri Prochazka unloads a big combination to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 25 main event begins and Prochazka quickly comes forward with pressure. Dominick Reyes circles out and then lands a good kick to the body. Big shots from both fighters again in the pocket. Reyes is bleeding now. He lands a nice back fist as Jiri is charging in. That doesn’t slow down the Czech standout however who continues to batter Reyes with front kicks and punches. Dominick Reyes lands a big counter left that rocks Prochazka. He jumps on a guillotine choke as Jiri shoots. The hold does not appear to be tight and eventually the former RIZIN champ pulls his head free. He begins working from full guard. After a couple of shots he jumps to side control. Big shots from Jiri. Dominick scrambles to his feet but Prochazka is all over him. Jiri throws a spinning elbow and this one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Jiri Prochazka def. Dominick Reyes via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Prochazka fight next following his KO victory over Reyes this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM