UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 22 card featuring Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland in the main event.

The main event sees the seventh-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson take on the 10th-ranked Kevin Holland. Brunson will headline his second fight in a row, while this will be the first time Holland headlines a UFC card. It’s a fascinating matchup as Brunson has only lost to former or current champions, minus a few exceptions. If Holland is going to become a legit contender, he will need to beat Brunson on Saturday.

The co-main event sees Gregor Gillespie make his long-awaited and highly-anticipated return the Octagon against City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell. Gillespie hasn’t fought since he was brutally knocked out by Kevin Lee at UFC 244. Riddell, meanwhile, is undefeated in the UFC and looking to see a number beside his name with a win.

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC Vegas 22 Odds:

Derek Brunson -120

Kevin Holland +100

Gregor Gillespie -150

Brad Riddell +130

Roman Dolidze -150

Trevin Giles +130

Macy Chiasson -225

Marion Reneau +190

Max Griffin -127

Song Kenan +106

Grant Dawson -185

Leonardo Santos +160

Montel Jackson -500

Jesse Strader +385

JP Buys -170

Bruno Silva +145

Adrian Yanez -238

Gustavo Lopez +195

Julia Avila -300

Julija Stoliarenko +250

Cheyanne Buys -250

Montserrat Ruiz +200

In the main event, Derek Brunson actually opened as the -120 favorite with the comeback on Holland at +100. However, the odds have quickly flipped as Holland is a -170 favorite with Brunson being the +150 underdog. That means you would need to bet $170 on Holland to win $100. For Brunson, if you bet $100 at the current odds, you would win $150. Other notable odds see bantamweight Montel Jackson opened as a -500 favorite and he remains the biggest favorite on the card when he takes on UFC newbie Jesse Strader.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 21: Brunson vs Holland card?