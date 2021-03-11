UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 21 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad in the main event.
The main event sees the No. 3 ranked welterweight Edwards take on the No. 13 ranked Muhammad. Edwards was originally set to fight Khamzat Chimaev, but his opponent was forced off the card due to COVID-19 health issues and replaced on short notice by Muhammad. Theis fight is a fascinating matchup between two of the most well-rounded fighters at 170lbs. Edwards is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, while Muhammad has won eight of his last nine fights overall. It’s worth noting that Edwards has had a long layoff, having not fought since a July 2019 unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos.
The co-main event should also be a fun one as Misha Cirkunov takes on Ryan Spann. The last time we saw Cirkunov was in September 2019 when he picked up the “Submission of the Year” for his Peruvian Necktie over Jimmy Crute. He missed all of 2020, just like many fighters did, and now returns to the cage against Spann, who recently had his eight-fight win streak snapped with a KO loss to Johnny Walker. This should be an awesome fight for as long as it lasts, as both men generally see their matches end in the first round.
UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).
UFC Vegas 21 Odds
Leon Edwards -260
Belal Muhammad +200
Misha Cirkunov -125
Ryan Spann +105
Manel Kape -115
Matheus Nicolau -115
Darren Stewart -196
Eryk Anders +162
Gloria de Paula -133
Jinh Yu Frey +111
Jonathan Martinez -182
Davey Grant +151
Jason Witt -127
Matthew Semelsberger +106
Rani Yahya -310
Ray Rodriguez +260
Charles Jourdain -225
Marcelo Rojo +190
Dan Ige -145
Gavin Tucker +125
Nasrat Haqparast -385
Rafa Garcia +265
JJ Aldrich -165
Cortney Casey +145
Angela Hill -360
Ashley Yoder +295
Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad card?