UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 21 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad in the main event.

The main event sees the No. 3 ranked welterweight Edwards take on the No. 13 ranked Muhammad. Edwards was originally set to fight Khamzat Chimaev, but his opponent was forced off the card due to COVID-19 health issues and replaced on short notice by Muhammad. Theis fight is a fascinating matchup between two of the most well-rounded fighters at 170lbs. Edwards is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, while Muhammad has won eight of his last nine fights overall. It’s worth noting that Edwards has had a long layoff, having not fought since a July 2019 unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos.

The co-main event should also be a fun one as Misha Cirkunov takes on Ryan Spann. The last time we saw Cirkunov was in September 2019 when he picked up the “Submission of the Year” for his Peruvian Necktie over Jimmy Crute. He missed all of 2020, just like many fighters did, and now returns to the cage against Spann, who recently had his eight-fight win streak snapped with a KO loss to Johnny Walker. This should be an awesome fight for as long as it lasts, as both men generally see their matches end in the first round.

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC Vegas 21 Odds

Leon Edwards -260

Belal Muhammad +200

Misha Cirkunov -125

Ryan Spann +105

Manel Kape -115

Matheus Nicolau -115

Darren Stewart -196

Eryk Anders +162

Gloria de Paula -133

Jinh Yu Frey +111

Jonathan Martinez -182

Davey Grant +151

Jason Witt -127

Matthew Semelsberger +106

Rani Yahya -310

Ray Rodriguez +260

Charles Jourdain -225

Marcelo Rojo +190

Dan Ige -145

Gavin Tucker +125

Nasrat Haqparast -385

Rafa Garcia +265

JJ Aldrich -165

Cortney Casey +145

Angela Hill -360

Ashley Yoder +295

