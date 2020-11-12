UFC stars pay tribute to the military on Veterans Day

By
Tom Taylor
-
Colby Covington, UFC, Veterans Day

November 11 was Veterans Day in the United States, and many UFC stars took to social media to pay tribute to the men and women that serve the country.

See how some of the UFC’s finest honored the military below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Veterans Day to America’s Heroes of the armed forces!!! God Bless you ALL and God Bless America!!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸

A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏🏽 Thank you

A post shared by Anthony Pettis (@showtimepettis) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you to all who have served and continue to serve. Not only today but every day. I appreciate you. 🇺🇸

A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on