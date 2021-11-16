UFC parts way with five more fighters as roster trimming continues

The UFC continued to trim its roster on Monday as five more fighters have parted ways with the worlds leading mixed martial arts organization.

The latest roster moves are not necessarily considered “releases”, but the promotion opted against renewing the contracts of the following fighters (via MMAJunkie).

Strawweight: Livia Souza

Souza (14-4 MMA) departs from the UFC following back-to-back losses under the promotional banner. In her most recent effort at last month’s UFC Vegas 41 event, the Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision loss to Canadian Randa Markos.

Welterweight / Middleweight: Laureano Staropoli

Staropoli (9-5 MMA) started off his UFC career by earning unanimous decision wins over Hector Aldana and Thiago Alves. However, the Argentine native dropped all four of his most recent fights and thus is now in search of a new home.

Light heavyweight: Andrew Sanchez

Sanchez (12-7 MMA) most recently competed at October’s UFC Vegas 40 event, where he suffered a third round TKO loss to Bruno Silva. The setback marked the former TUF 23 winner’s second stoppage loss in a row, as he was previously TKO’d by Makhmud Muradov at UFC 257.

Lightweight: Teemu Packalen

Packalen (8-3 MMA) recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. The 34-year-old Finn cited fear of another knockout loss as part of his decision to hang up the gloves. ‘Pacu’ had suffered back-to-back losses to Marc Diakiese and Ottman Azaitar in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Strawweight: Randa Markos

Markos (11-11-1 MMA) is actually coming off a win in her most recent effort against the aforementioned Livia Souza. However, that victory was preceded by four straight defeats, which likely led to her UFC departure.

